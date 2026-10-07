Govt Doon Medical College empaneled with ECHS

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Oct: In a major step toward enhancing medical healthcare facilities for Ex-Servicemen and their dependants, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed today between the Regional Centre Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (RC ECHS) Dehradun and Government Doon Medical College (GDMC), Dehradun.

The MoA was formally executed at Dehradun by the Director, Regional Centre ECHS Dehradun, and Dr. Geeta Jain, Principal, Government Doon Medical College.

Under this agreement, Government Doon Medical College is officially empaneled with ECHS. This partnership enables ECHS beneficiaries, including veteran military personnel, war widows, and their dependents across Dehradun and surrounding regions of Uttarakhand, to access quality secondary and tertiary medical care and specialist treatments at GDMC.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives highlighted that this collaboration reflects a strong commitment to delivering accessible, efficient, and compassionate healthcare services to those who have served the nation.