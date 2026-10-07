Workshop on ‘Action Research’ organised at Nimbus School of Education

World Teachers’ Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Oct: A special workshop on ‘Action Research’ was organised at Nimbus School of Education, Jhajra, today, on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, under the aegis of the Azim Premji Foundation. The primary objective of the workshop was to acquaint students with the importance of research in the field of education and various teaching methodologies.

Vipin Chauhan, who attended the workshop as the Chief Guest and lead trainer, provided students with detailed information about the basic concepts of action research and its various types. To make the subject more practical and easy to understand, Urvashi, who accompanied him as the workshop facilitator, presented several important examples. During the interactive sessions with the students, detailed discussions were also held on pedagogy and various teaching methods, enabling the students to gain a clear and comprehensive understanding of the subject.

The session was completely interactive, with enthusiastic participation from the students and keen interest in the subject of action research. The lead speaker and workshop trainers interacted directly with the students and satisfactorily answered their queries.

Students of the institution participated enthusiastically in the workshop. B.A. students Navya Singh and Utkarsh; B.Ed. trainees Kirti Bisht, Aman Shah, Laxman Mehar, Raksha, Ashima and Kajal, along with students from B.Com, BCA, BBA, MBA and other programmes, actively participated in the workshop. Their questions related to research made the session more engaging and helped them gain greater clarity on various aspects of the subject.

The entire teaching faculty of the institution was also present to encourage the students. Among those present were Dr. Vijay Seema, Dr. Seema Vashishtha, Dr. Neelam Negi, Dr. Abhinav Pokhriyal, Naveen Rana, Neha Dangwal, Dhanveer Saini, Ishika Agrawal and Randeep Kaur, among others. At the conclusion of the workshop, all the participants appreciated the informative and enriching session.

Earlier, on the occasion of their visit to the institution as the chief guest and lead trainer, Vipin Chauhan and Urvashi were warmly welcomed on behalf of the college by Academic Director Dr. V.P. Vishwakarma, along with Dr. Neelam Rawat, Dr. Seema Pandey and Dr. Sanjay Gairola.

The programme was successfully conducted by faculty members Dr. Abhinav Pokhriyal and Dr. Vijay Seema. Saijal Lakharwal, Naveen Rana, Tanu Dhiman and Shweta Rani made significant contributions towards the successful organisation of the workshop.

At the conclusion of the programme, Institution Chairman Dr. Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, in his address, congratulated and extended his best wishes to the chief guest, lead trainer and all participants on the successful organisation of the workshop. The Academic Director expressed gratitude to everyone present for their valuable participation and contribution towards the successful completion of the workshop.

Students including Ashima, Divya, Kanika, Savitri, Babita, Veerpal, Chetan Dhiman, Shashi Pal, Vijendra and Paramjeet, among others, also attended the workshop and benefited from the informative session.