Welham Boys’ School Squash Team wins Bronze Medal at Sangram Sports Meet

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Oct: The Squash Team of Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, has secured the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Squash Team Championship at the prestigious Sangram Sports Meet 2026, hosted by IIT Roorkee from 2 to 4 October.

The three-day sporting extravaganza witnessed participation from more than 3,000 athletes from across India, representing various IITs, universities and educational institutions, competing in 23 different sporting disciplines.

The Welham Boys’ School Squash Team displayed exceptional skill, determination and sporting spirit throughout the championship. In the Semi-Final, Welham faced OP Jindal University in a closely fought contest and narrowly lost 2–1. In the Bronze Medal playoff, the Welham team once again demonstrated tremendous composure and fighting spirit, defeating the host team IIT Roorkee 2–1 in a closely contested encounter to secure the third position.

The championship title was claimed by Amity University, Noida, while OP Jindal University secured the Silver Medal. Welham Boys’ School finished a commendable third, marking a significant achievement against strong university-level competition.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Professor Bhanu Prakash Vellanki, Professor Praveen Kumar, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, Dr. Alok Kumar Pandey, Senior Sports Officer, IIT Roorkee, and Professor Ravi Kumar. The dignitaries presented the trophy and medals to the winning teams and congratulated the participants for their outstanding performances and sportsmanship.