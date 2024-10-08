Govt making every effort to ensure future of youth: Dhami

CM participates in felicitation ceremony hosted at Amrapali Varsity in Haldwani

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 7 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a felicitation ceremony titled Abhinandan Samaroh – 2024 at Amrapali University here today. In his address, he expressed that attending youth-related programmes fills him with enthusiasm and excitement. He also praised the youth for showcasing their talents in various fields such as education, technology, art, and sports. He also stressed on their role in bringing positive societal changes. He commended Amrapali University for its significant contributions to education, noting that its students are achieving success across diverse fields in the country and abroad.

The Chief Minister emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s knowledge and power are being recognized globally. Over the past decade, India’s global identity and influence have grown significantly. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, Dhami reminded the youth that they possess immense power and energy and urged them to channel their energies in a positive direction. He also claimed that under the guidance of PM Modi the state government has ensured rapid progress of the state in various sectors including promotion of science and added that the achievements include establishment of Science Centres in Almora, Champawat, Dehradun, Astro Park in Haldwani, and a Sports University. He also claimed that the implementation of strict anti-cheating laws by the state government has secured the future of the youth.

Dhami noted that the state government has provided employment to over 17,000 youth in government departments in the past three years. He reminded that the government has also enacted a law to prevent mass or forced religious conversions and has achieved re-possession of over 5,000 acres of encroached land. Additionally, he also reminded that the government has implemented 30 percent horizontal reservation for women in government jobs and will soon implement the Uniform Civil Code. He additionally reminded that the state’s GSDP has increased by 1.3 times in the last 20 months, per capita income has risen by 26 percent in the last two years, and that the unemployment rate has decreased by 4.4 percent. Uttarakhand has also achieved the top position in the Sustainable Development Goals list released by NITI Aayog and is working on the Gross Environment Product, he further added.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts in the education sector, including infrastructure development in government colleges and universities, the establishment of 20 model colleges, and the construction of IT labs, smart classes, and women’s hostels. He noted that under the MoUs signed with the British High Commission and Infosys Springboard, five students will be sent to Britain for studies every year. The state government has allocated Rs 1,700 crore for youth welfare, sports, higher, and technical education in the general budget, he stressed.

Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, Lal Batti holders Dr Anil Dabbu and Suresh Bhatt, District President BJP Pratap Bisht, outgoing Mayor Dr Jogendra Pal Rautela, Commissioner Kumaon Deepak Rawat and DIG Kumaon Yogendra Singh Rawat, District Magistrate Vandana, and SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena were amongst those who attended the programme.