U’khand War Memorial Rally crosses Khardung La Pass, to arrive in Doon on 14 Oct

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 7 Oct: Indian Air Force Uttarakhand War Memorial Rally, being commanded by Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt has crossed Khardung La Pass located at an altitude of 17,500 feet.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, veteran journalist and former MP Tarun Vijay, the man behind Uttarakhand War Memorial shared that the rally has reached Thoise Airbase (Siachen) this evening. The Rally has been titled ‘Vayu Veer Vijeta Car Rally.’

It may be recalled that former Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand, Tarun Vijay is also the chairman of Uttarakhand War Memorial Trust and is a native of Dehradun and therefore the rally lends pride to Dehradun and Uttarakhand. It is the first of its kind rally being jointly led by Indian Air Force and the Uttarakhand War Memorial Trust.

It is also a matter of pride for Dehradun that the rally commander, Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt, a serving Air Force Officer also belongs to Dehradun. Tarun Vijay also shared that another Air Force officer from Dehradun, Group Captain Namit Rawat is controlling the War Memorial Rally’s Control Room in New Delhi.

Vijay shared that the ‘Vayu Veer Vijeta Car Rally was flagged off from National War Memorial in New Delhi by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Air Force Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh in New Delhi. The rally is scheduled to travel 7,000 km from Thais Air Base in Siachen to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and come back to New Delhi for a grand finale.

Tarun Vijay claimed that the rally seeks to inspire youngsters to join Indian Air Force and armed forces. The rally is being driven by serving Air Force officers and two lady army officers, namely Lt Col Ashwini and Major Swati.

Tarun Vijay informed that the rally will be received, welcomed and formally flagged off from Leh tomorrow by Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Retd) BD Mishra in presence of university students and the Leh administration. Leh has been decked up for the rally’s welcome.

The rally is scheduled to reach Dehradun in the afternoon of 14 October where it will be welcomed by Sahaspur MLA Sahdev Pundir. DG of UCOST, Prof Durgesh Pant has invited the rally to visit Science Centre in Jhajra (Dehradun). At the UCOST office, the rally will be welcomed by the students and here the rally commanders and officers will also have an interaction with the students on 15 October.

In Dehradun, the arrangements in respect of the rally are being taken care of by District Magistrate Savin Bansal, shared Vijay.