Govt taking all steps to ensure fair conduct of recruitment exams: Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jan: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today hosted a Holi Milan programme for the media persons and for party workers at his residence. On this occasion, Holi was played mainly with the flower petals and sandal powder. Bhatt extended the Holi greetings to the people of the state. Also extending Holi greetings to the Opposition leaders of the state, he appealed to them to come forward in cooperating for the state’s development with a positive agenda.

Bhatt appealed to the people of the state to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm and drench the state with the colours of development. During this, in an informal conversation with journalists, he accused the Congress party of carrying on various agendas with a negative mindset. He said that while the Opposition leaders should raise the issues concerning the people and also criticise the government over its failure with respect to any issue, they should also liberally praise the government for the good work done by it. He also wished Happy Holi to veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat and called upon him to praise the government over the good work done by it and also give positive suggestions based on his vast experience in the state’s interest.