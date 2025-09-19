Govt to file review petition in Nanhi Pari case: CM

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed that a review petition be filed in the Supreme Court in the case of seven-year-old Nanhi Pari, a resident of Pithoragarh, who had been brutally assaulted in Kathgodam in 2014.

Taking cognisance of the acquittal of the accused by the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government is committed to ensuring that those who assault the daughters of the state are punished. In this case, the accused had been sentenced by both the lower court and the High Court but has now been acquitted by the Supreme Court. In view of the development, the CM has instructed the Law Department to file a review petition before the Supreme Court in this matter and ensure conviction through strong legal representation.

The CM asserted that the government will fight this case strongly and will engage the best possible legal team. He added that those who commit such crimes in Uttarakhand will not be spared. The government stands with the victim’s family in this fight for justice. He said that the government is continuously running a verification drive in the state to identify such anti-social elements. The government will not let the dignity of the Devbhoomi be tarnished.