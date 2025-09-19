Rain Disaster in Dehradun: Wake-Up Call for Uttarakhand’s Future

By Dr Dipikka Kapoor

Dehradun, once admired as the “Valley of Canals”, is today struggling with the consequences of extreme rains and unplanned development. The recent disaster, marked by cloudbursts and torrential downpours, has left behind collapsed bridges, flooded neighbourhoods, stranded villages, and tragic loss of life. This is more than a natural calamity—it is a man-made crisis shaped by years of neglect and reckless construction.

Many lives were lost across Uttarakhand, including in Dehradun. Bridges collapsed, including one on the Dehradun–Vikasnagar Highway and another at Nanda Ki Chowki, while the temporary bridge linking Dehradun and Rishikesh, and the road to Mussoorie was washed away. Localities such as Sahastradhara, Prem Nagar, Nanda ki Chowki, were severely inundated. Even the revered Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple saw floodwaters inside its courtyard. Villages like Maldevta, Phulait, Sarkhet, Seragaon, and Kulhan were completely cut off.

This devastation has exposed a painful truth: Dehradun’s forgotten canals and feeder drains are no longer functioning as natural safeguards. Once the city’s lifelines, these channels that fed into the Rispana and Bindal rivers have been covered, diverted, or encroached upon. Unauthorised construction and debris dumping have choked waterways, leaving the city without the buffers it desperately needs during monsoons.

Infrastructure and urban growth have only worsened the problem. Road-widening projects have cut through fragile mountain terrain. Adventure tourism and unchecked building approvals near riversides and floodplains have put profit above prudence. With climate change intensifying rainfall patterns, Dehradun is left dangerously exposed. Summers are hotter, winters erratic, and cloudbursts more frequent—yet natural defences like forests, wetlands, and canals continue to disappear.

The silver lining has been the courage of the rescue teams. SDRF, NDRF, fire brigades, and local authorities worked tirelessly to save hundreds of lives despite broken roads and collapsed bridges. Their efforts deserve the highest praise. But rescue, however heroic, is reactive. The larger question is when planning and foresight will finally match the scale of risk.

For Uttarakhand’s future, the answer lies in responsible development. The government must urgently review construction near riverbanks and floodplains, stop approvals in ecologically fragile zones, and restore the city’s natural canals and streams. Urban planning should be guided not by short-term gains but by long-term sustainability. Encouragingly, High Court directives and public demands for clearing encroachments along the Rispana and Bindal rivers show that people are ready for accountability.

Dehradun’s disaster is not an isolated tragedy. It is a warning bell for all of Devbhoomi. If canals remain buried, riverbeds continue to be built upon, and environmental safeguards ignored, such calamities will only grow in scale and severity. The Land of the Gods deserves better—resilience built on wisdom, respect for nature, and careful stewardship of its fragile ecosystems.

The time for denial is over. Let this be the moment when Uttarakhand chooses responsibility over recklessness, and protection of its people and heritage over blind expansion. Anything less would mean waiting for the next disaster to remind us again—at a cost we can no longer afford.

(Dr Dipikka Kapoor is Founder & Director, DK Signature Hospitality & Travel, Bengaluru.)