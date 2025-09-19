Raj Bhavan staff felicitated for outstanding contributions

Gov releases coffee table book – “Seva, Sankalp aur Samarpan kay Chaar Varsh”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) today released a coffee table book, titled “Seva, Sankalp aur Samarpan kay Chaar Varsh” at the Raj Bhavan, here. This publication, prepared by the Raj Bhavan Information Complex, highlights the achievements of the Governor during his four years in office, thus far. The coffee table book reflects the Governor’s vision and focuses on his mission in areas such as AI technology, education, women empowerment, youth guidance, and other social issues.

On this occasion, a short film based on the Governor’s four-year tenure was also screened.

The Governor also felicitated officers and employees of the Raj Bhavan for their outstanding work. Notably, Comptroller Pramod Chamoli, who has served the Raj Bhavan with dedication and commitment for more than 23 years, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the years, Chamoli has played a pivotal role in efficiently managing the household section of Raj Bhavan and in the seamless execution of various organisational responsibilities.

Commending Chamoli, the Governor said that his services have contributed to strengthening discipline, efficiency, and transparency in the administrative functioning of Raj Bhavan. Congratulating other awardees, the Governor remarked that these honours are a testament to their honesty, dedication, and commitment towards duty. He urged all officers and employees to continue working with the same diligence and devotion, emphasising that those recognised today serve as inspiring examples for others.

The Governor further stated that Raj Bhavan represents the entire state, and therefore the work style of its officials and staff holds great importance. He stressed the need for employees to remain sensitive to people’s concerns and ensure timely redressal, so that Raj Bhavan continues to send a positive message to the public.

Present on the occasion were Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Legal Advisor Kaushal Kishore Shukla, Additional Secretary Reena Joshi, Finance Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava, Joint Director, Information, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Senior Medical Officers Dr Mahavir Tyagi and Dr AK Singh, Ayush Medical Officer Dr Pankaj Bacchas, along with officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan.