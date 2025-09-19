UCOST & PNB’s Rural Self-Employment Training Institute discuss new initiative

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: Prof Dr Durgesh Pant, Director General, Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), and OP Panwar, Director, Punjab National Bank Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI), held a crucial meeting today to discuss a new training programme. The meeting focused on the objective of empowering rural youth and women entrepreneurs through science and technology-based skill development. The proposed training programme will include various courses, such as organic farming, nursery development, computer accounting, CCTV installation, motor mechanics, and UPS and battery maintenance. UCOST and RSETI decided to jointly formulate a work plan to determine the duration, curriculum, and number of participants for the training programme. This initiative will be a significant step towards promoting employment generation and self-employment in the state.

Director OP Panwar stated that the institute will develop a new framework, in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Council for Science and Technology, to further encourage youth participation in its science and technology programmes aimed at developing skills and promoting economic self-reliance among young entrepreneurs.

Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, stated that the RSETI’s efforts to comprehensively train youth in technology and to empower rural youth through science and technology are commendable, and UCOST will provide all possible support for this programme. He explained that, if the technology developed by young people and entrepreneurs needs to be patented, they can file their patent application at any of the patent centres of UCOST. He further stated that the Uttarakhand Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) will make every possible effort to provide a platform for young people to showcase their scientific and technological talents.