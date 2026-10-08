‘Grahan’ receives honours at 11th Dehradun International Film Festival

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 6 Oct: Dehradun-born filmmaker Shariq Ali Khan’s debut film Grahan

(The Eclipse), produced by Dehradun-born producer and theatre artist Sowmiyaa Baali, has been honoured at the 11th Dehradun International Film Festival 2026. The film has received 400 awards across India and internationally.

Written, directed and acted by Shariq, Grahan is a Hindi short film exploring relationships, suspicion, jealousy and emotional conflict. The recognition is particularly special as it comes in Shariq and Sowmiyaa’s hometown, Dehradun.

Sowmiyaa Baali also plays the lead role in the film and has worked with Naseeruddin Shah’s Motley and Makrand Deshpande.

Congress Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana graced the occasion and appreciated Grahan and its cast and crew — Shariq Ali Khan, Sowmiyaa Baali, Rahul Singh, Purvaja, Ary and Somesh.

Shariq, who trained in theatre and has performed at Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai, described the recognition as an emotional homecoming.

“I always dreamed that one day the poster of my film would be seen in Dehradun. Having my

debut film Grahan honoured in my hometown is an incredibly emotional moment,” he stated.

Grahan (The Eclipse) marks Shariq Ali Khan’s directorial debut and brings together two Dehradun-born artists at the centre of its creative journey.