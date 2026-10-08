Delegates from Garhwal University depart for West Bengal under Yuva Sangam

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 6 Oct: With the objective of realizing the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, a special orientation programme was organized at the Academic Activity Centre of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University under the Government of India’s ambitious initiative ‘Yuva Sangam’ (Phase-7). At the conclusion of the programme, the selected delegation comprising representatives from various districts and educational institutions of Uttarakhand was flagged off by buses from the university campus for West Bengal.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Professor Shri Prakash Singh, said in his address, “Today is a day of pride and enthusiasm for all of us. Reflecting the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme is not merely an interstate journey; rather, it is a remarkable initiative that brings together India’s cultural diversity, fraternity and national unity.”

He said, “It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the Government of India has once again entrusted our university with the responsibility of serving as the nodal agency for the state of Uttarakhand for this programme. This opportunity is certainly a testament to the efficiency and commitment of our university.”

During the orientation programme, the selected delegates displayed great enthusiasm. With curiosity and eagerness, the representatives asked Vice-Chancellor Professor Shri Prakash Singh several questions regarding the upcoming programme. The Vice-Chancellor not only responded to their queries with great warmth but also interacted with the delegates personally and asked them several questions. He sought to understand their expectations from the journey and the programme and how the experience would broaden their perspectives. This lively interaction made the programme highly engaging and energetic.

It is worth noting that representatives have been selected from all 13 districts of Uttarakhand for this journey. In addition, students from various universities and leading educational institutions of the state have also been selected. Through this cultural and intellectual exchange, they will represent the entire state of Uttarakhand in West Bengal.

During the programme, Nodal Officer and Dean, School of Earth Sciences, Professor Mahavir Singh Negi said that the journey has been designed around the five fundamental principles of 5 Ps — Tourism, Tradition, Progress, Technology and People-to-People Connect. Guiding the delegates, he said, “All of you young delegates are cultural ambassadors of Uttarakhand. Your journey and conduct should clearly reflect the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.”

Registrar Professor Y.P. Raivani, connecting the journey with nature, said, “Just as the sacred streams of the Ganga and Yamuna, originating from the snow-clad peaks of Uttarakhand, nourish the vast plains, making the entire region green and fertile, and ultimately reach the sacred land of West Bengal, we view this journey as a similar uninterrupted flow. This journey is a symbol of the deep cultural and emotional bond between the two states.”

Dean, Students’ Welfare, Professor O.P. Gusain, said that the young representatives would certainly present the rich traditions and high values of Uttarakhand effectively on the soil of West Bengal.

Director Professor Haribhajan Singh Chauhan congratulated the selected students and expressed confidence that all the delegates would return from West Bengal carrying a positive and meaningful message.

Dean, Recruitment, Professor Mohan Singh Panwar laid special emphasis on environmental conservation and appealed to the students to strictly follow cleanliness standards during the journey and refrain from littering anywhere.

The programme was successfully conducted by Dr. Naresh, Coordinator of Yuva Sangam. On the occasion, Assistant Nodal Officer Dr. Kaushal, team members Dr. Anurahi, Dr. Narendra and Dr. Sana Rafi, along with university faculty members, officers and employees, were present.