Mussoorie’s Autumn Festival returns after 12 years; rain fails to dampen spirits

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 6 Oct: The old vibrancy of the Autumn Festival (Sharadotsav) returned to Mussoorie on Tuesday after a long hiatus of 12 years. A grand procession starting from the Survey Ground showcased the diverse cultural hues of the entire country. Even amidst the rain, the enthusiasm of the artists and locals remained undiminished. Artists arriving from various states, clad in traditional attire, performed folk dances and showcased folk arts, immersing Mall Road in a kaleidoscope of cultural colors. The procession began at Survey Ground and made its way via Mall Road to Gandhi Chowk. People of all ages—from children and youth to the elderly—participated with great enthusiasm. Crowds of tourists and locals gathered along the route to witness the artists’ performances. The traditional costumes, folk dances, and music from different states offered the public a glimpse into the nation’s cultural diversity.



The procession also featured tableaux showcasing Uttarakhand’s folk culture and heritage. A tableau based on the lives and philosophies of the ‘Father of the Nation,’ Mahatma Gandhi, and Uttarakhand’s popular leader, Indramani Badoni, drew special attention. Through this tableau, the state’s heritage linked to social, cultural, and mass movements was highlighted. The public highly appreciated the tableaux and the artists’ performances.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi were scheduled to attend the festival’s inaugural ceremony; however, the Chief Minister’s visit was cancelled due to inclement weather and persistent rain in Mussoorie. His absence led to a sense of disappointment among the public and the organizers. However, the enthusiasm for the procession and cultural programs remained undiminished. District Magistrate Dr. Ashish Chauhan and Municipal Council Chairperson Meera Saklani jointly inaugurated the ‘Sharadotsav’.



According to Municipal Council Chairperson Meera Saklani and Executive Officer Gaurav Bhasin, the Sharadotsav could not be organized in Mussoorie following the Kedarnath disaster. After a gap of nearly 12 years, this cultural event has been restarted through the efforts of the Municipal Council Board. There is great excitement among locals and traders regarding the festival’s return after such a long hiatus.

Priority has been given to local talent at this year’s Sharadotsav. According to the municipal administration, approximately 80 percent of the performance opportunities have been allocated to local artists. Uttarakhand’s folk culture, folk art, traditional attire, local heritage, and ‘Pahari’ (mountain) cuisine have also been given a prominent place in the event. Meanwhile, artists arriving from various parts of the country are showcasing glimpses of their respective cultures to the residents of Mussoorie and the tourists.

A variety of programs featuring cultural performances, entertainment, and folk arts will be held during the five-day festival. Artists from different states across the country will perform alongside local artists. This will provide tourists with an opportunity to experience Uttarakhand’s culture up close while also getting acquainted with the diverse folk traditions of the nation.

Alongside the cultural programs, a food festival will be a major attraction at the Sharadotsav, offering traditional Pahari dishes and local products to visitors. The organizers aim to boost local business and self-employment by linking Pahari cuisine and local products with tourism.

Municipal Council Chairperson Meera Saklani stated that the return of the Sharadotsav after 12 years is a special occasion for Mussoorie. The endeavour is to ensure that local artists, culture, and Pahari products gain widespread recognition through this platform.

District Magistrate Dr. Ashish Chauhan also described the event as significant for promoting Mussoorie’s cultural identity and tourism. The ceremonial procession, held amidst the rain, demonstrated that even adverse weather conditions could not dampen the enthusiasm of Mussoorie’s residents and artists. Returning after a long hiatus, the festival has once again infused the town with the vibrant spirit of art, culture, folk traditions, and tourism.

Dignitaries present on the occasion included Dehradun SSP Parmendra Singh Dobal, Mussoorie SDM Rahul Anand, Rajat Aggarwal, former Municipal Council Chairpersons Manmohan Singh Mall and OP Uniyal, along with Neha Joshi, Aryan Dev Uniyal, Amit Bhatt, Gauri Thapliyal, Shivani Bharti, Vijay Bindwal, Jagjeet Kukreja, Ranbir Kandari, Vishal Kharola, Roopchand Guruji, Anil Goyal, Anita Dhanai, and Vijay Ramola.