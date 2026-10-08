Tulas University holds FDP on Implementation of Curriculum

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Oct: Tulas University, in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), New Delhi, organized a One-Day Faculty Development Program on effective Implementation of the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) New Curriculum (2026) under NEP 2020 at the university premises today.

The program brought together faculty members, academic leaders, pharmacy professionals and representatives from pharmacy institutions across Uttarakhand.



The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. Montu Kumar M. Patel, President, Pharmacy Council of India; Jashubhai Hirabhai Chaudhari, Vice President, Pharmacy Council of India; and Dr. Tripta Thakur, Vice Chancellor, Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, as Guests of Honour. Dr. Shivanand M. Patil, Director, SDBIT, Dehradun and Member, Central Council, Pharmacy Council of India, was present as the Special Guest. Raunak Jain, Senior Vice President; Silky Jain Marwah, Director General; and Dr. Raghav Garg, Vice-President Technology of Tulas University, were also present for the inaugural ceremony.



Addressing the gathering, President, Pharmacy Council of India, Dr. Montu Kumar M. Patel, emphasized the importance of strong educational foundations, visionary leadership and effective implementation of the revised curriculum. He also highlighted the role of pharmaceutical education in preparing competent professionals who contribute to public health and societal well-being.

Dr. Tripta Thakur, Vice Chancellor, VMSB Uttarakhand Technical University, shared her academic insights on the evolving higher education ecosystem, educational reforms and the role of universities in realizing the vision of NEP 2020.

The technical component of the FDP comprised three technical sessions delivered by eminent resource persons Dr. Sarath Chandran, Dr. V. K. Mourya and Dr. Anoop Kishore.

The program witnessed participation from faculty members representing 52 institutions, including private colleges, government colleges, private universities, deemed universities, state government universities and central universities. More than 200 participants attended the program.

Dr. Shailendra Kumar Tiwary, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr. Nishant Saxena, Director (Academics); Dr. Vijay Kumar Upadhyay, Registrar; Dr. Yogesh Joshi, Dean; and other officials of Tulas University were also present during the event.