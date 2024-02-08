Graphic Era flag hoisted at South American peak

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Feb: The Graphic Era flag has been hoisted on the highest peak of South America. Mountaineer Rajendra Singh Nath hoisted the flag of Graphic Era by conquering Mount Aconcagua for the second time.

SDRF soldier and mountaineer Rajendra Singh Nath established this record on 2 February. He is the first police personnel in the country to climb Mount Aconcagua for the second time. Mount Aconcagua, located in Argentina, is the highest peak of the South American continent. Nath conquered this peak situated at an altitude of 6961 metres in two days. After reaching the peak of the mountain, he hoisted the flag of Graphic Era along with the Tricolour and the flag of Uttarakhand. Nath achieved this feat by facing difficult challenges like icy winds and minus temperature during the climb.

It worth noting that Nath has notched up many achievements in the past. He has conquered the highest mountain peaks of Europe and African continent, where he hoisted the flag of Graphic Era on the peaks of Mt Albrus and Mt Kilimanjaro.

Graphic Era Group of Institutions Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala extended his heartiest congratulations to Nath on his great achievement. He said that Nath has not only made the country, state and police proud of this success, but has also increased the pride of Graphic Era.