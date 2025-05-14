Graphic Era student Sneh Rana shines in Colombo Tri-Nation Cricket Series

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 May: Talented cricketer and student of Graphic Era, Sneh Rana has created history in Colombo. By taking most wickets in a women’s one day series, Sneh Rana has become the first Indian female cricketer to achieve this feat.

An MBA student of Graphic Era and all-rounder Sneh Rana crafted this achievement in the Women’s One Day Tri-Nation Cricket Series held in Sri Lanka. With 15 wickets in a single series, she has equalled the world record set in 2003 by Australia’s Catherine Fitzpatrick who took 15 wickets during a world series. Sneh claimed this record through her exceptional bowling performance.

She took 15 wickets against Sri Lanka and South Africa. For playing a crucial role in India’s victory, she has been awarded the title of Player of the Tournament. She also broke the long-standing record of taking 12 wickets in a women’s series held by Indian cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer. Indian spinner Sneh Rana delivered a remarkable performance in the final match by taking four wickets for 38 runs in 9.2 overs. Her efforts were pivotal in helping the Indian team win the final match by 97 runs.

Sneh’s outstanding success has brought joy to Graphic Era. Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala congratulated her for her remarkable achievement and said that the whole country is proud of Sneh Rana.

Dr Ghanshala said that Sneh has once again proved that the students of Graphic Era are not only creating an identity for themselves through their placements and new innovations but are shining at the global level with their hard work, discipline and dedication. The participation of five students of Graphic Era in the Olympics is further testament to this. He said that Graphic Era has always promoted sports along with academia and its students are making a mark not only in cricket but in badminton, hockey and other sports also.