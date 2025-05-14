Dr VK Saraswat congratulated for missiles’ performance in Operation Sindoor

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 May: Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala congratulated Member of NITI Ayog and Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr VK Saraswat for the unprecedented performance of Indian Missiles in Operation Sindoor.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala visited NITI Ayog, Delhi, to meet member of the Ayog and top scientist of the country, Dr VK Saraswat. He said that the remarkable display of strategic and technical prowess by the Indian Armed Forces had astonished the world. The entire Graphic Era family is extremely proud that Dr VK Saraswat, a key scientist involved in the deployment of a staggering defence system, capable of intercepting hundreds of missiles and offensive systems that were capable of penetrating deep into the territory of the enemy, is the Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University.

During Dr VK Saraswat’s tenure as Head of DRDO, systems like AKASH, PRITHVI and MRSAM system capable of tracking and destroying aircrafts, drones, guided weapons and supersonic cruise missiles were indigenously developed under his watch.

Prof Ghanshala congratulated him for his unprecedented contribution to national security and said that the people shall always remain indebted to him.