Bobby Panwar quits as President of U’khand Berozgar Sangh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 May: Bobby Panwar has stepped down as President of Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh, announcing his resignation through social media and interactions with journalists. He has formally submitted his resignation to the core team, marking the end of his tenure in the organisation.

On this occasion, reflecting on the journey since March 2018, Panwar described the movement as a collective achievement of the entire team of Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh. He reminded how the struggle led to employment opportunities for thousands of youths, action against copy mafia, increased transparency in examinations, and the implementation of the anti-copying law by the state government. He also claimed that his activism has resulted in nearly one and a half dozen legal cases against him but affirmed that the success of the youth brings him immense satisfaction.

Explaining the reason for his resignation, Panwar stated that, after contesting the Tehri Lok Sabha election, his political involvement has increased, making it difficult to dedicate sufficient time to the organisation. He emphasised that the Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh is a non-political entity and should continue functioning in that capacity, which is why he has decided to step down.

During a meeting of the core team, Kotdwar resident Ram Kandwal was unanimously appointed as the acting president. The current executive of the Sangh has been dissolved, and a new leadership structure will soon be formed, with responsibilities assigned to other youth members.

Panwar has also handed over files related to various pending youth-centric issues to the core team along with his resignation. The announcement was made in the presence of several youth members, including Ram Kandwal, Suresh Singh, Nitin Dutt, Sajendra Kathait, Sanjay Singh, Jaspal Chauhan, and Naveen Chauhan.