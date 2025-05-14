PCS Officer Shreesh Kumar to get double promotion before retirement

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 12 May: The year 2024-25 has been significant for the promotion of PCS officers in Uttarakhand, However, internal disputes between the cadre officers themselves and also various legal complications continue to hinder the process of promotion in the PCS cadre. This has resulted in regular delays in promotion in the PCS cadre This month, PCS officer Shreesh Kumar is set to receive a double promotion, but ongoing administrative hurdles have raised concerns about the fairness and efficiency of the system.

Senior PCS officer Shreesh Kumar is expected to receive the benefit of double promotion just a month before his retirement, but a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) held two days ago failed to clear his case due to incomplete documentation. With Kumar set to retire next month, a fresh date for the DPC meeting is expected to be announced soon, which could grant him a promotion to the Rs 10,000 grade pay level and result in additional post- retirement benefits and emoluments for him. Previously, his promotion had been stalled due to an investigation, further complicating his career progression.

A major roadblock in the promotions of PCS officers has been their ongoing internal disputes, many of which have led to legal battles. As a result, the Uttarakhand government has struggled to finalise the seniority list of PCS officers. The matter is currently pending in the Supreme Court, with little hope of an early resolution. The state’s personnel department, citing the court proceedings, has refrained from taking any concrete decisions regarding promotions, leading to delays and uncertainty.

The stagnation in career progression has significantly impacted PCS officers, as the unresolved seniority issue has also created obstacles in their eligibility for IAS cadre appointments. Until a clear and legally sound resolution is reached, officers will continue to bear the brunt of administrative indecision and legal entanglements.