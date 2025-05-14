Police verify over 1,700 tenants in a day, fine landlords Rs 16.8 lakh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 May: Police carried out a major verification drive, today, and checked the credentials of over 1,700 tenants, fined 168 landlords under the Police Act, and collected a total of Rs 16.8 lakh as penalty.

On Monday, police ran a verification drive across, both, city and rural areas. During the drive, police verified more than 1,700 people. Officials found that many landlords had not followed the rules and did not get their tenants verified by the police. As a result, 168 landlords were fined under the Police Act. A total fine of Rs 16.8 lakh was collected from them.

Police also brought 60 suspicious people to the police station for questioning. After checking their records, they were allowed to go. In addition to this, 107 people were fined Rs 26,750 for violating rules. Police said that such verification drives will continue to ensure the safety and security of the city.