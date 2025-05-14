Kanitkar stresses nation building through responsible Journalism

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 May 2025: Speaking at the Narad Jayanti program organised by Vishwa Samvad Kendra here, yesterday, renowned speaker Mukul Kanitkar underscored the importance of responsible communication, stating that dialogues should be conducted with deep thought and a spirit of nationalism. Addressing the gathering as the keynote speaker at the Journalism Day celebration held at the Medical College Auditorium, Kanitkar, who serves as the All India Convenor of Bharatiya Prachar Toli, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, stressed that journalism must serve the nation’s interests and avoid disseminating misleading or harmful narratives.

On the occasion of Narad Jayanti, Vishwa Samvad Kendra honoured journalists Bharat Chauhan, Rashmi Khatri, Jagdish Pokhriyal, Nagendra Uniyal, Rajiv Khatri, and Bhuvan Upadhyay for their excellence in journalism. The special Narad Jayanti issue of ‘Himalaya Hunkar’ magazine and the drama book ‘Ganga Gatha’ were also released during the event.

Kanitkar reflected on the evolution of journalism, linking its principles to the Mahabharata and Ramayana eras. He cited Operation Sindoor as an example, cautioning that the spread of unverified news can have serious repercussions. He urged media professionals to prioritise accuracy and ensure complete verification of facts before broadcasting information, particularly concerning sensitive events.

Presiding over the function, UPES Vice Chancellor Ram K Sharma stressed the need to advance research grounded in Vedic, Upanishadic, and scientific principles. He reiterated that continuous study is vital, and that knowledge provides meaningful direction to life.

The event was jointly conducted by Gajendra Khanduri and Baldev Parashar. Among those present were State Pracharak Shailendra Kumar, President of Vishwa Samvad Kendra Surendra Mittal, Director of Vishwa Samvad Kendra Vijay Kumar, Editor of Himalaya Hunkar Ranjit Singh Jyala, and Department Pracharak Dhananjay Manish Bagdi.