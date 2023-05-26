Graphic Era’s HM Dept prepares 500 varieties of tea to set new record

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 May: Graphic Era Deemed University has achieved yet another record by making 500 varieties of the world’s most favorite beverage, tea. Graphic Era’s Hotel Management Department has achieved this new milestone. A team of 25 members of the department surprised everyone by making 500 types of tea in just 1hour and 37 minutes.

These included international and traditional tastes. On the one hand, there was Buransh tea, Kashmiri Kawah, Rajasthani Royal tea, Ladakh butter tea and, on the other were international flavours like Oolong tea, Darjeeling tea, traditional double fermented tea, Morroso pepperment tea, etc. Mint Lemon Tea, Honey Tea, Ashwagandha Tea, Peach Tea, Fennel Tea, Mulethi Tea, Basil Tea also became a part of this record for health conscious people.

In making these 500 types of tea, not only different types of substances were used but also different techniques were involved. The team of 25 students and teachers started preparing the tea at 11 a.m. before the judges.

This team was led by Hotel Management Head, Amar Dabral. In exactly 1 hour and 37 minutes, the team prepared all 500 types of tea and displayed them with their titles.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions. He said that such events not only boost the morale of the students but inspire them to move forward in the era of competition and also make them industry ready.

Amar Dabral said it is the department’s effort to expose the hotel management students to different cuisines of the world.

Dr Rakesh Dani, Head Chef Mohsin Khan, students Siddhant Semwal, Abhishek Rawat, Rudraksh Dhar, Cheshta Sharma, Sabina Gurung, Sneha Garg, Sachin Lamba were part of the team that prepared these 500 varieties of tea.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Narpinder Singh, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Sanjay Jasola, Dr Yashpal Negi, Principal, SIHN, New Tehri, Devendra Khatri, Principal, GIC, attended the event.