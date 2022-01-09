GS of BKU (U’khand) joins Cong in Harish Rawat’s presence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jan: The State General Secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait, RS Chauhan, and Garhwal unit president of BKU, Gurender Singh Bobby, joined the Congress party in the presence of former Chief Minister and veteran leader Harish Rawat at the Congress Bhavan, here, today. After joining, Chauhan and Bobby expressed full faith in the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Along with them, several others too joined the party.

Welcoming Ranvir Singh Chauhan and Gurender Singh Bobby and their colleagues, Harish Rawat said that the party would benefit with their joining in the upcoming state assembly elections. Rawat also claimed that every section of society is suffering due to the misgovernance of BJP. Schemes of public interest launched during the previous Congress government had been scuttled and the development of the state had come to a standstill. The people of the state wanted to overcome the misrule of the BJP and once again hand over power to the Congress to ensure resumption of development.

Many Congress office-bearers and workers were present on this occasion.