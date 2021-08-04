Haridwar DM holds review of development works

By Soniya Sharma

Haridwar/Roorkee, 3 Aug: District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey held a meeting with district level officers in the Collectorate Auditorium, here, on Tuesday.

He directed the heads of all departments to provide updates on schemes and programmes are being run by them regarding present status, obstacles faced in implementation, etc. He said that, from next Monday, five departments would be reviewed every day. Complete information was required about flagship programmes of their department.

Pandey expressed apprehension regarding possibility of a third wave of Covid is being expressed for which preparations had to be made in advance. He exhorted officers to work with dedication, transparency and honesty in a pressure-free environment. Special attention had to be paid to the quality of work. There would be zero tolerance regarding shortcomings and negligence.

Municipal Commissioner, Haridwar, Jai Bharat Singh informed the District Magistrate about the lack of human resources, the problem of stray animals in the city, etc. Municipal Commissioner, Roorkee, Nupur Verma, sought a force for anti-encroachment drives. Chief Education Officer Dr Anand Bhardwaj discussed sanitising schools and was asked to take full care of the health of students. Divisional Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar drew attention to the problem of monkeys. The Divisional Forest Officer was asked to increase the number of monkey-catching teams. Enforcing Covid protocols and the problem of waste management in Bahadarabad area were also discussed.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the problem of alcohol and drug consumption in Haridwar.

Present were Chief Development Officer Dr Saurabh Gaharwar, Additional District Magistrate (Administration) BK Mishra, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), KK Mishra, OC Collectorate Gopal Singh Chauhan, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Pallavi Gupta, District Development Officer Pushpendra Singh Chauhan, etc.