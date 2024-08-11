Harish Rawat to undertake fasting in Gairsain on 21 Aug

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 10 Aug: The three-day monsoon session is due to be held in Gairsain from 21 August. Despite the fact that Gairsain was declared the summer capital in 2017 but hardly any administrative or political activity that may justify the stature of Gairsain as the Summer Capital actually happens there. Even the assembly sessions have not been regularly held in Gairsain. Though, Gairsain is the summer capital but no summer session of the state assembly has been held there. As a matter of fact, the assembly in the state holds minimum possible number of sessions and there is no summer session in the state. Hence, in order to keep the politics over the issue of Gairsain alive, veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat has declared that he will sit on a dharna and undertake fasting in Gairsain on 21 August. Rawat has also declared that he will go to Gairsain to open the symbols of the summer capital. He claims that Gairsain is being constantly neglected under the rule of the BJP government. This allegation was made by Rawat on his social media post. He mentioned that while going from Rishikesh to Badrinath and Gairsain, big boards of summer capital are installed. The monsoon session of the Assembly will begin on 21 August and on the same day, he will also go to Gairsain to find the symbols of the summer capital.

Rawat declared that he will sit on a fast in front of the Pratibha of Chandra Singh Garhwali installed in Gairsain in protest against Gairsain being constantly neglected by the BJP. Nothing has happened in the summer capital.

On the other hand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Agarwal said, Congress has a dual mentality regarding Gairsain and that the Congress merely indulges in politics on the issue. He reminds that last year, the government decided to hold the session in Gairsain, but Congress MLAs also objected to it. Now the government is going to hold the monsoon session in the summer capital. Congress leaders are talking about staging dharna against this.