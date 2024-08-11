Harish Rawat trying to assert position in Cong: Manveer Chauhan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Aug: BJP’s state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today claimed that senior Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat realises that he is being ignored within his party and is therefore trying to assert his position in Congress by alleging factionalism in National and Uttarakhand BJP. Speaking informally with the media persons here today, Chauhan sought to remind that senior Congress leader could not even sense the rebellion building up in Congress and the upcoming disintegration within Uttarakhand Congress while he was the Chief Minister but is now claiming that something is “cooking” in BJP.

Chauhan was reacting to the social media post of Harish Rawat on X today where he claimed that during his current visit to Delhi and to the Central Hall of the Parliament, he could sense that something was cooking within the BJP . Chauhan claimed that such “ridiculous” statement is being made because Rawat is unhappy about being ignored in Congress and is trying to assert his position there.

Responding to questions from journalists at the party headquarters, Chauhan said that Rawat sensing possible rebellion in the BJP is ridiculous. He said that it is common for MPs, state CMs and ministers to make courtesy calls on Prime Minister, other union ministers and the central leaders and nothing should be read in these meetings. Chauhan claimed that BJP is proud of the fact that the party leaders have an easy access to Prime Minister Modi and other union ministers. On the other hand, even the top Congress leaders are unable to have access to the Congress High Command. So much that even the chief minister of the states are kept on waiting list by the Congress High Command. Therefore, the easy access of BJP leaders to its top leaders remains a major surprise for them.

Chauhan claimed that Harish Rawat is unhappy with the alleged troublemakers whom he calls Ujjaadu from his own party and he is now putting everyone in the category of Ujjaadu. He said that Harda could not ensure the benefit of his experience to the Congress in Uttarakhand and therefore now remains isolated within his party. He is trying to prove his importance with such shocking statements that something is cooking in the BJP which is actually nothing but a figment of his own imagination. Chauhan said that the BJP has recently won all the 5 Lok Sabha seats in the state by a big margin. In Manglaur, the BJP has always been in a distant third place but this time it lost this seat by a very narrow margin. Congress is boasting much about its win in Badrinath too but it is forgetting that it was the Congress which was already holding the seat.

Chauhan said that the state government is doing better work under the leadership of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and the state is on its way to becoming one of the best states of the decade. He said that the way CM Dhami handled the recent disaster in Kedarnath efficiently in just a week proves his efficiency. At the same time, Congress has a problem with this too, because their political journey fell prey to the disaster. Congress needs to work on the ground instead of peeping and play the role of a positive opposition.