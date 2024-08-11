‘Sai Srijan Patal’ inaugurated by Litterateur Dr Savita Mohan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN (JOGIWALA), 10 August: Former Director of Higher Education and litterateur Dr Savita Mohan officially inaugurated the ‘Sain Srijan Patal’ at RK Puram by cutting the ribbon. In her address as the Chief Guest Dr Savita Mohan emphasized that the environment plays an important role in writing and creation. In a healthy atmosphere, positive thoughts manifest themselves through writing. Dr KL Talwar, who was my student in Uttarkashi and retired from Karnaprayag PG College as Principal, has taken an innovative step by establishing this creative platform. Young people interested in literature can benefit from this platform. Special guest Dr Janki Panwar, retired Principal from Kotdwar PG College mentioned that Dr Talwar was my classmate in Uttarkashi. Just four months after retirement by establishing this creative platform, he has taken a positive step to promote writing.

Dr Talwar expressed gratitude to the guests and said that through this platform, young people would be provided with proper information on news writing, reporting, feature writing and presentation and keeping records. The meritorious students will also be awarded the Late Sain Das Talwar Scholarship.

On this occasion Akshat CEO of Insidee Creative Media Private Limited and Director Neelam Talwar, along with staff members Jyoti, Akanksha, Aashray, Rajat, Shivam, Vimal, Anushka, Sneha, Akshay, Jitendra, and Hemant Hurla were present.