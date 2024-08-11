U’khand Child Rights Commission tightens screws on illegal madrasas

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 10 Aug: In the past one week, the Child Commission has tightened screws on many illegal madrasas running in Dehradun. It is learnt that Chairperson of Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission (UCRPC), Dr Geeta Dawar Khanna has also written a letter to Minorities Ministry seeking action against illegally running Madrasas in the state. It may also be recalled that the issue has become a major issue in the state particularly in the wake of raid by the Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission (UCRPC) on an illegally operated Madrasa in Dehradun when it received a complaint that 30 children had fallen ill there after consuming food. This surprise inspection had revealed lots of shocking facts. The children were allegedly being served poor quality food and majority of the children were from outside the state.

Yesterday, the operators of this Madrasas had been summoned by the UCRPC along with the officials of Uttarakhand Madrasa Board, but the operators of Madrasa Jamia Tuslaam Al Islamia operating in Azad Colony near Dehradun ISBT failed to appear before the Commission. Instead of cooperating with the commission, the operators of this Madrasa have been levelling flimsy allegations against Dr Geeta Dawar Khanna that she entered the Madrasa without removing her shoes etc, a charge which has been denied by her. In the raid, it was found that a madrasa of about four storey building is being run on 20 yards of land. 55 children were living here. A total of 150 children study in the madrasa. During this time, the Child Commission found in its investigation that the construction here is not as per the rules. Though the chief operators of the Madrasa did not appear before the Commission yesterday, they did send some representatives to put across their explanation but they failed to prove their authority to present the case on behalf of the Madrasa and therefore the Commission did not allow them to speak but accepted some documents from them.

On the other hand, the Deputy Registrar of the State Madrasa Board appeared before the Commission and he admitted that the Madrasa in question was not registered with the Board and was operating illegally. The Madrasa Board also conceded that there could be many madrasas running in the state without due legal permissions and registration.

Uttarakhand Child Commission Chairperson Dr Khanna has clearly asserted that she or the Commission do not intend to launch any crusade or investigations against the madrasas as it is not within the jurisdiction of the Commission but the Commission’s role comes in the picture anywhere involving the children. It is the duty of the Commission to protect the rights of the children and therefore the Commission has to take cognisance of the complaints regarding safety and rights of the children studying or living in the Madrasas coming under any risk or threat.

In yesterday’s meeting, the team present on behalf of the manager Madrasa did not submit the authority letter for presence. The Chairman expressed displeasure over the absence of the manager Madrasa and declared him absent. She however accepted the documents submitted by the team.

On behalf of the Madrasa Board, Deputy Registrar Dr Shahid Siddiqui and Mohammed Haroon along with their clerical colleagues were present. The Deputy Registrar informed that the Madrasa cannot be operated without any society and as per the rules, there is no provision of residential arrangement in the Madrasa. Madrasa Board was established in 2012. Under the Society Act, the society is renewed in five years. The disputed madrasa was said to be operating since 2007.

After hearing the Madrasa Board side present, the Commission directed the Manager, Madrasa to be compulsorily present on the next hearing date and also to provide a list of children studying in the madrasa with their complete address and details. The Chief Education Officer from the Education Department, Chief Medical Officer from the Health Department and Registrar Registration Society were also directed to be present on the next hearing date.

It is noteworthy that dozens of madrasas are alleged to be running without registration in Uttarakhand in which thousands of children are getting Islamic education while they have to teach the National Education Curriculum. It has also been learnt about these illegal madrasas that many of them have been built by occupying government land.