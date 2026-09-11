Health Dept issues advisory on water-borne diseases

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Uttarakhand’s Health Department has warned of increased risk of water‑borne and mosquito‑borne infectious diseases particularly during the ongoing monsoon period. Weekly reports from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme indicate a likelihood of rising cases of diarrhoea, dysentery, typhoid, cholera, jaundice and hepatitis, along with dengue, malaria and chikungunya. The department has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures to safeguard health.

People have been advised to avoid stale food and uncovered items sold in the market, and to consume fruits and juices such as watermelon, muskmelon and sugarcane only if they are clean and safe. Ice used in cold items may contain contaminated water and should be avoided. The department has also urged households to boil water before drinking or cooking, and to use chlorine tablets strictly as directed by health workers. Washing hands with soap after using the toilet and before meals, and thoroughly cleaning fruits and vegetables before consumption, have been emphasised as essential habits.

For mosquito‑borne diseases, the department has appealed to residents not to allow water to accumulate in and around homes. As per the advisory, the storage tanks and containers should be kept covered, and trays under flower pots should be avoided. Coolers, refrigerators, vases, money plants and other places where water collects should be cleaned regularly, with water emptied at least once a week and the containers dried before reuse. In addition, broken utensils, bottles, cans and discarded tyres should not be left in the open, as stagnant water in them can become breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes. The use of mosquito nets, repellents and protective clothing has also been recommended, along with awareness campaigns for the children and the general public.

The department has further cautioned that symptoms such as high fever, headache, body and muscle pain, joint pain, pain behind the eyes and red rashes on the skin should not be ignored, as they may indicate dengue or other infectious diseases. Immediate medical consultation is advised, and people have been urged not to take any medication without professional advice. Free dengue testing facilities are available at all government hospitals, and those with symptoms should promptly visit the nearest health centre or hospital for examination and treatment.