Health Minister Dr Rawat receives Tata Memorial Award for U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi/Dehradun, 18 Dec: At a ceremony held at the India Habitat Centre here, on Monday, the prestigious ‘JRD Tata Memorial Award’ was conferred upon Uttarakhand by the Population Foundation of India for outstanding performance in 42 different health indicators nationwide. The award, signifying excellence in medical health and education, was accepted by the State Minister of Medical Health and Medical Education, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. He stated that receiving the award would not only boost the morale of the departmental employees but also infuse them with new energy, inspiring them to further enhance health services in the state and beyond.

Speaking at the JRD Tata Memorial Award ceremony in New Delhi, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat highlighted the efforts of the Uttarakhand Government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to various initiatives, Uttarakhand was chosen for the first position at the national level for delivering improved health services in the category of larger states.

Dr Rawat mentioned that the state government is committed to strengthening and expanding healthcare services. Periodically, health brainstorming workshops are organised by the government to collect feedback, suggestions, and complaints from the general public, which are then effectively addressed.

During the award ceremony organised by the Population Foundation of India, Dr Rawat was also presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs along with a memorial plaque by Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

Established by JRD Tata in 1970, the Population Foundation of India has extensive experience in research spanning five decades in the areas of women’s empowerment, population, health, and development policies. The foundation works with renowned professionals from the government and private sectors, incorporated into the Governing Body and Advisory Committee. After JRD Tata’s demise, the foundation established the JRD Tata Memorial Award at the national level, honouring states and districts demonstrating superior performance.

Present at the event were Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Dr Shreenath Reddy, Chairman of the Governing Body of the Population Foundation of India (PFI), Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of PFI, and representatives from various states.