Hemkunt Sahib Gurdwara Chairman meets Bihar Gov, extends invitation to visit U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Jan: Narinder Jit Singh Bindra, Chairman of the Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib, along with a delegation of Sikh dignitaries, met Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The purpose of this meeting was to strengthen ties and highlight the spiritual significance of the land where Guru Gobind Singh meditated, Shri Hemkunt Sahib, in Uttarakhand, and the land of his birth, Patna Sahib.

During the meeting, Bindra extended a warm invitation to the Governor to visit the Char Dham and Hemkunt Sahib, emphasising the cultural and spiritual richness of these revered sites.

Bindra expressed gratitude and praised the Prime Minister’s initiatives, including Veer Bal Diwas, and the introduction of a ropeway to Kedarnath and Hemkunt Sahib. He acknowledged these efforts as significant contributions to enhancing pilgrimage experiences and promoting connectivity to sacred destinations.

The delegation’s engagement with the Governor focused on strengthening the cultural and spiritual bonds between communities and regions. Bindra’s address highlighted the historical and sacred connections that unite diverse regions in the spirit of harmony.

The Governor welcomed the delegation and thanked them for their efforts to promote cultural understanding and spiritual harmony.