Higher the speed, greater the fatalities: Dr BKS Sanjay

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Nov: On the occasion of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDR), Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine & Maternity Centre and SHEWA Society organised a free public awareness lecture, here, today.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Chief Guest Mukhtar Mohsin, DIG/Director, Traffic, Uttarakhand; Guest of Honour Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil Joshi, Chairman, HESCO; ex-VC Dr Sudha Rani Pandey, Rashmi Pant, HS Bargali, Avanish Chaudhri and Dr Ashutosh Sharma, Diabetologist. Also present were Padma Shri awardee Dr BKS Sanjay, Dr RB Kalia, AIIMS, Rishikesh, Dr Sujata Sanjay, Dr Gaurav Sanjay, Dr Pratik Sanjay, Yogesh Aggarwal and others. The event was initiated by lighting of candles and offering of flowers as tribute to road traffic victims.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDR) is held on the third Sunday of November every year. The objective of World Day of Remembrance (WDoR) for Road Traffic Victims is to provide a platform for road traffic victims and their families to remember all the people killed and seriously injured on the roads.

Chief Guest DIG Mukhtar Mohsin said that the Samaritan Law and golden rule projects are commendable policies of the GoI. Prof RB Kalia explained what to do and what not to do if an accident happens. Dr Anil Joshi appreciated the efforts being made by Dr Sanjay and his team. Dr Sudha Rani Pandey observed that the younger generation takes pride in breaking traffic rules.

Dr BKS Sanjay said that a study revealed that 90% of the accidents are caused due to driver negligence. The main causes of road traffic accidents are speeding, rash overtaking, overloading, drunken driving and, recently, the use of mobile phones while driving – the higher the speed; steeper the risk, greater the fatalities.

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Gaurav Sanjay emphasised that accidents that occur during night time are also fatal because it is a common practice in India for drivers to manage their fatigue by consuming alcohol. Lack of sleep and influence of alcohol are the main causes of fatal night time RTA in India.

Dr Pratik Sanjay stressed that a national awareness programme is needed to make the general public aware about the consequences of road accidents. His organisation has been conducting such programmes since 2001.

Because of this aggressive behaviour and none obeying of the traffic rules, the nation is losing a lot in terms of human and economic resources. The public should learn and follow the traffic rules; the government should teach them and strictly enforce them.