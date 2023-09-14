Himalayan Hospital doctors save 4-year-old’s life with cardiac surgery 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant, doctors performed life-saving ‘cardiac surgery’ on 4-year-old Rakshita, a resident of Kedarnath. Rakshita had been battling a serious heart condition since birth. Prior to coming to Himalayan Hospital, her parents had sought consultations at several other major hospitals, but Rakshita’s health did not improve. Her condition was deteriorating rapidly until she arrived at Himalayan Hospital’s Cardio Surgery Department. Here, senior cardiologist Dr Anurag Rawat conducted essential health checks for Rakshita that revealed she had a hole in her heart.

Rakshita’s case was referred to Dr Bhavna Singh, a senior cardiac surgeon at Himalayan Hospital. Dr Bhavna Singh assembled a team and decided to proceed with the high-risk surgery.

After the surgery, little Rakshita has been given a new lease on life. She is now completely healthy and has returned home with her parents.

Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana and Chief Medical Superintendent Dr SL Jethani have congratulated the entire surgical team.

The surgical team also comprised cardiac anesthetist Dr Deepak Oberoi, Dr Ashish Kumar Simlote, Dr Munish Agrawal, Sanjay Thapliyal, Pramod Singh, Ajay Saxena, Nitesh, Harish, Divakar, Sanjay Bijlwan, Shiv Charan, Sheetal, and Sunil Gupta, with the support of the entire CTVS and OT staff.

Dr Bhavna Singh explained that, when Rakshita underwent a health check, it was discovered that there was a hole in one of the valves between the two parts of her heart, in addition to the hole in her heart, as a result, the pressure on the lungs, known as pulmonary artery pressure, was significantly higher at 70 mmHg compared to the normal 30 mmHg. Rakshita’s life was in jeopardy due to the oversized heart, and surgery was the only option to save her.

Dr Bhavna Singh was dealing with two heart conditions simultaneously – a hole in both parts of her heart and a hole in the valve. In medical terms, this is referred to as “Gerbode Shunt,” and it is seen in less than 1% of children.

Himalayan Hospital has provided treatment to the highest number of patients across the country under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Rakshita’s operation was also performed free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat programme.