Need for holistic approach to reduce traffic congestion in Doon: Sandhu

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu held a meeting of the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) at the Secretariat here, today, on reducing traffic congestion in Dehradun.

Speaking at the meeting, Sandhu stressed that that there is need to adopt a holistic approach to improving the traffic system of Dehradun. To reduce traffic congestion, all kinds of small and major steps needed to be taken.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that the public transport system needs to be strengthened to reduce traffic congestion. “We have to provide the level of transport system to the common people that they do not have to walk more than 200 to 300 metres to get from one point to another in the city, and do not have to wait more than 5 to 7 minutes to change vehicles,” he asserted.

Sandhu added that, along with this, many other aspects also need a lot of attention in order to achieve this goal. The main points of traffic congestion should be identified and work done to improve those intersections.

He claimed that increasing parking facilities and issuing more challans for parked vehicles in no parking zones has reduced traffic congestion to a great extent. A plan needed to be prepared on where services like underpass and foot over bridge, elevated roads, ropeway and PRT are required as per appropriate location and utility. He said that construction of bypass roads can also reduce traffic pressure to a great extent.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Secretary Arvind Singh Hayanki, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Sonika, Managing Director, Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Jitendra Tyagi and other senior officers were present.