HNB Garhwal Central University improves its IIRF Rankings

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Srinagar (Garhwal), 1 Jul: IIRF is a non-government ranking framework in India brought by IIRF Centre for Institutional Research (ICIR). The methodology of ranking is based on survey and research and is widely accepted throughout the country. It ranks more than 1,000 institutions, including Universities, Engineering colleges, Business school, Law colleges, Design schools, Architecture colleges and UG colleges for BBA and BCA of the country. The ranking is based on the key performance indicators which include academic excellence, research, placement performance, corporate interface, Teaching learning and resources and future orientation.

In 2023, the HNB Garhwal Central University with an overall index score of 926.93 was placed at 30th rank amongst the Central Universities. However, in 2024, the university significantly improved upon its score in all of the parameters and with an overall index score of 961.69 rose to 21st rank amongst the Central Universities.

The improvement in the ranking of the university is the result of the progressive efforts undertaken by the university under the leadership of Professor Annpurna Nautiyal, Vice Chancellor of HNB Garhwal Central University, to improve upon the national rankings.

Professor Annpurna Nautiyal has congratulated all the students, teachers and non-teaching staff for the significant rise in the ranking and hoped that this will motivate the university fraternity to work harder and further improve upon the national rankings.