International Faculty Development Prog begins at UIM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Jul: The Uttaranchal Institute of Management of Uttaranchal University inaugurated its International Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled “Collaborative Research through Advanced Tools, Techniques, and Cases: Building Sustainable Research Pathways”, here, today. The program, set to run from 1 to 9 July aims to empower faculty members from Uttaranchal University along with faculty members from various other institutions with the essential research skills and methodologies, fostering sustainable research practices.

The event commenced with an opening address by Prof (Dr) Pradeep Suri, Dean of UIM and Convener of the program. He expressed his gratitude to the resource persons and participants for their enthusiasm and commitment. He stated that students are very smart today and they now demand industry-oriented and research-oriented knowledge, and so, the teachers should be ready to serve accordingly.

In his address, Jitender Joshi, Chief Patron of the program and President of Uttaranchal University, emphasised the importance of such initiatives in bridging the gap between academia and industry. He emphasised that Uttaranchal University has been continuously developing its faculty members by giving priority to research, innovation, and technical knowledge through many new dimensions.

Ankita Joshi, Patron of the program and Vice President of Uttaranchal University, highlighted the relevance of collaborative research. She also stated that the future of research depends on collaboration and integration of diverse perspectives.

Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor, Uttaranchal University and Co-Patron of the program, highlighted the importance of advanced research methodologies, aiming to equip faculty to use both qualitative and quantitative approaches effectively, and also suggested that teachers should acquire skills related to research and development, and for that they have to utilise their time and also adapt to sustainability.

The first resource person of FDP, Dr Raman Nautiyal, Founder of EV Research and a renowned scientist with over 21 years of experience at the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, shared his vision for the FDP. He stated that such programs foster knowledge exchange, enhance research quality, teach the impact of effective data collection and apply best statistical techniques to develop best outputs from the research.

Following this, the second resource person of FDP, Quazi Tafsirul Islam, an Internationally Certified trainer and a dedicated Faculty Member at North South University in Bangladesh, stressed the importance of ongoing learning in research. He highlighted that, in today’s research-oriented world, staying up to date with the latest methodologies is crucial for researchers.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Tilottama Singh, HoD of UIM and Co-Convener of the program. She also showed her appreciation to the Organising Secretary, Dr Archana Saxena, Associate Professor, UIM, for the anticipated success of the event.