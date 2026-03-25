HNB Garhwal University holds 12th Convocation

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 24 Mar: The 12th Convocation of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University concluded with great pomp and show, here, on Tuesday. Under the chairmanship of the University’s Chancellor, Dr Yogendra Narayan, Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat inaugurated the convocation with the lighting of the lamp.

Gold medals were awarded to 105 students at the 12th convocation, including 50 students from the 2022-24 session and 55 from the 2023-25 session. Additionally, 177 registered research scholars were awarded PhD degrees, bringing the total number of PhDs received across both sessions. A total of 6,806 students were awarded postgraduate degrees during these two sessions.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated that the university is performing excellently under the leadership of current Vice Chancellor Prof Shriprakash, as evidenced by its NAAC grading. He added that the university must work with even greater energy to achieve national recognition, and that the Uttarakhand government will participate in every necessary initiative for the university. He also stated that the adoption of cultural attire at the convocation ceremony is a significant initiative for the university and other educational institutions, which will increase students’ interest in culture and tradition. He also stated that the government is committed to improving the university’s facilities and will coordinate programmes with the country’s Higher Education Minister in April at NIT and Garhwal University.

Vice Chancellor Prof Shriprakash Singh welcomed all the guests and provided information on the university’s activities, achievements, and upcoming plans. He emphasised that a convocation is not the end of education, but the beginning of a new life. He emphasised that a degree is not a piece of paper, but a student’s strength. Finally, he urged all the graduates to consider this occasion as the beginning of their lives and take the next step in a way that makes their parents, family, teachers, this university, and not only this, but also makes the country proud of them. Therefore, they should put the nation first in their lives.

On this occasion, Dr Vishwesh Vagmi read the message of the chief guest of the ceremony, the country’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in which the Education Minister called upon the graduates to participate in India’s development journey and urged them to use their knowledge and skills not only for their own personal interests but also for the welfare of society and the nation. In his presidential address, Chancellor Dr Yogendra Narayan said that it is essential for students to explore the wisdom of the past, strive for innovation and development based on modern and traditional knowledge of the present, and prepare themselves for new dimensions of the future.

On this occasion, the guests on the dais released the special issue of Mountain Research, the research journal of the Department of Rural and Engineering. Finally, Registrar Anish Uz Zaman proposed the vote of thanks, congratulating the coordinator, Prof Harbhajan Singh Chauhan, and all the committees for the successful organisation of the function.

Mayor of Srinagar Aarti Bhandari, DIG, SSB, Subhash Chandra Negi, Prof Ramshankar Dubey, former Vice Chancellor of Gujarat University, Prof Manjula Rana, Prof Mohan Panwar, Prof NS Panwar, Dean of Student Welfare Prof OP Gusai, Chief Controller Prof Deepak Kumar, Prof Ajit Negi, Prof YP Rewani, Prof DS Negi, Prof MM Semwal, Chauras Campus Director Prof Rajendra Singh Negi, Hostel Superintendent Dr SS Bisht, Public Relations Officer Ashutosh Bahuguna, along with members of the Executive Council and Academic Council, Deans, Heads of Departments, teachers, Student Union officials, Employees Union officials, etc., were also present.