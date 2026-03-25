Bharsar University VC interacts with Agriculture Minister Joshi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Mar: Prof Parvinder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, Bharsar, paid a courtesy call on Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, today, at his camp office, here.

During the meeting, Prof Kaushal formally invited the Agriculture Minister to attend the upcoming convocation ceremony of the university. He also shared insights into the university’s academic and research activities.

Ganesh Joshi appreciated the university’s significant contribution to the fields of agriculture, horticulture, and forestry in the state. He consented to attend the convocation ceremony and extended his best wishes for the bright future of the students.