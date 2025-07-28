HNB Garhwal University VC Prof Shri Prakash Singh meets President Murmu

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Jul: Prof Shri Prakash Singh, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna (HNB) Garhwal Central University, met President Droupadi Murmu on 24 July. She is also the Visitor of the university as per the Central Universities Act, 2009. Prof Singh presented the President a bouquet and a photo of Rudranath, one of the Panch Kedars in Uttarakhand. They discussed several important matters.

During the meeting, Prof Singh apprised the President with various new initiatives and proposals undertaken by the university. He informed the President regarding preparations for the upcoming academic session and the academic framework being implemented at the university. He also stated that the National Education Policy 2020 has been fully adopted at the university, with emphasis on flexible curricula, interdisciplinary studies, and the inclusion of vocational skills.

He further discussed the university’s vision to establish a wellness centre, which would offer health benefits based on Himalayan resources to visitors and generate employment opportunities for local youth. This initiative aims to promote traditional medicine, yoga, herbal products, and natural healing methods, thereby directly benefiting the local community.

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s socio-cultural and military background, Prof Singh also informed the President about the launch of a special certificate course for Agniveers (short-term military recruits under the Agnipath scheme) at the university.

The President appreciated the university’s efforts and suggested that faculty, students, and researchers should spend time in villages to understand the lives, needs, and experiences of local people. She stated that such exposure would help the students gain deeper insights into issues like migration and rural realities, ultimately enabling them to become more empathetic and effective leaders in government or other sectors in the future.

Prof Singh assured the President that, as per the suggestions, a detailed action plan will be prepared soon. He also discussed the upcoming convocation ceremony and invited her to grace the event. He stated that preparations for the convocation would be accelerated and that a formal invitation would soon be sent to the President.