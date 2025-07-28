Over 3,000 vehicle owners fined for violating noise & pollution norms

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Jul: Many youths in the city have been modifying their motorcycles by installing loud silencers that make disturbing noises and even firecracker-like sounds, especially in Bullet bikes. Due to the rising noise pollution, residents had complained to the police, demanding strict action against such disturbances.

Responding to the public concern, Police have taken strong action. In the past one and a half years, 1,060 vehicle owners with modified silencers have been fined. Additionally, 1,634 vehicle owners were penalised for using multi-tone or pressure horns that add to noise pollution.

The police also fined 154 vehicles for playing loud music through non-standard sound systems that violate traffic and safety norms. Moreover, 1,183 vehicles emitting excessive smoke and contributing to air pollution were also penalised.

Out of all these, 597 vehicles were seized by the police for causing severe noise and air pollution. The Senior Superintendent of Police has instructed all officers to continue this strict campaign and take firm action against violators of traffic laws.

The police confirmed that such efforts will continue in the future to ensure road safety and reduce pollution in the city.