HNB Garhwal Varsity VC invites Union Education Minister to upcoming Convocation

Garhwal Post Bureau

NEW DELHI, 23 Oct: Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Prakash Singh met Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi on the occasion of Diwali. During the meeting, Professor Singh apprised the Union Minister of the ongoing developmental projects and academic activities of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor extended an invitation to Pradhan to grace the forthcoming Convocation of the University, which the Minister kindly gave his in principle consent to attend. The meeting between the Union Education Minister and the Vice-Chancellor was positive and constructive.