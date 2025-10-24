IGNFA Director meets Gov at Raj Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Oct: Bharti, Director of the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun, met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here, on Thursday.

On this occasion, Bharti apprised the Governor of the training programmes being conducted at the Academy and the initiatives taken in the field of environmental conservation.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Academy and emphasised the need to promote innovations in forest conservation and climate balance, along with enhancing public awareness.