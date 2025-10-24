Justice TS Thakur felicitates Dr S Farooq

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 23 Oct: In a solemn and dignified ceremony held at the IICC, here, Justice TS Thakur, former Chief Justice of India, presented the Nadir Ali Khan Award to Dr S Farooq in recognition of his contributions to education and community service.

The event was organised to honour the enduring legacy of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, a visionary reformer and the founder of AMU, whose ideals continue to inspire generations.

The commemorative gathering brought together distinguished personalities, scholars, and community leaders to pay tribute to Sir Syed’s pioneering efforts in modern education and social upliftment.

Dr Farooq’s felicitation underscored his alignment with Sir Syed’s mission of intellectual empowerment and inclusive progress.