Holidays Galore

By S Paul

Our country has increasingly started to create new non-working days called ‘holidays’ for many reasons like many Jayanthis and Punyatithis, local traditions and festivals, victory in elections, a visit of a VVIP, forecasted heavy rain, summer heat reaching very high temperatures due to global warming, epidemics and long weekends, Chakka Jaam, nationwide ‘hartaals’, etc.

We have, as it is, planned holidays called gazetted holidays and restricted ones. Central government grants 17 days of national holidays, and 30 days of restricted ones. The state governments are further authorised to have 20 more state wise holidays. Add to these 52 Sundays (104 weekends for 5 days a week work). A total of 119 (171) days of no workdays out of 365 days of a year. Then there is earned leave and casual leave for government employees.

In government institutes, our employees do not work as government servants but as an extension of bureaucracy which is notoriously known for ‘Red Tapism’. That includes the Judiciary by giving ‘taarikh pe taarikh’. So! When do we work and how much is our input in the advancement of the nation? Perhaps less than 10 percent.

It is the private sector and enterprises that are carrying the nation on their shoulders towards self-dependency and sufficiency; and enabling the nation to reach and even beat many world standards. That despite the government and politicians-controlled interferences like the labour unions and the traditional/non-traditional stoppages due to reasons already stated above. Therefore, the advice by the founders and CEOs of our very successful corporations, that our holidays be curbed and working hours and days increased, is very sound and beneficial for the entire nation and its prosperity including those who wish to get rich just by making laws and vying for votes.

Vedic tradition mandates specific days where regular secular work or scriptural study is paused (Anadhyaya), these days are not meant for idle leisure; they are strictly reserved for alternative spiritual, familial, or communal responsibilities. Rig Veda (10.86.21): Outlines that the divine energies (Devatas) favour the person who labours, sweats, and exerts effort, while they actively dislike those who indulge in excessive sleep and stagnation.

Our politicians these days are trying hard to reshape the nation according to Vedic practices. Why not this?