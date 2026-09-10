No opposition to provincialisation of MPG College, but questions remain: Gunsola

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 6 Sep: The political debate surrounding the provincialisation of Mussoorie Municipal Post Graduate College (MPG College) has intensified. While stating that he does not oppose the provincialisation itself, former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola has raised several questions regarding the process and the college’s future. He emphasised that while the efficient management of the college and the expansion of higher education facilities are essential for the youth, all statutory and administrative procedures must be followed prior to the change. He noted that the college has long-standing ties with the university and affiliated bodies, and its operations involve various critical procedures; therefore, all aspects of the provincialisation plan need to be clearly defined.

Gunsola also expressed concern over the declining number of students at the college. He observed that the educational landscape in Mussoorie has evolved over time; the proliferation of private and missionary schools in the city means students now have access to superior educational facilities at the school level itself. This shift has impacted the number of students enrolling in the college for higher education. He pointed out that the current number of permanent faculty members is critically low—reportedly only four or five—with several of them due to retire soon. This raises questions about how the college’s academic framework and infrastructure will be strengthened. He further highlighted the serious issue of pending salary payments for several appointed teachers. He urged for a swift resolution to these matters to ensure that teachers and staff do not face financial hardship and that the college’s academic operations remain unaffected.

The former MLA also spoke about the roles of the teaching and non-teaching staff at the college. He stated that MG College is a temple of learning and should not be turned into an arena for political activities. If any teacher or staff member engages in political activities contrary to the rules, the college management must take action in accordance with regulations. He noted that the college falls under the jurisdiction of the Municipality, and the Municipal Chairperson also serves as the head of the college management committee. Therefore, it is the management’s responsibility to maintain discipline and an academic atmosphere within the college and ensure that political activities do not overshadow the educational system.

Gunsola also demanded a clear policy regarding the college’s assets following its provincialisation. He stated that, if MG College undergoes provincialisation, the entire land, buildings, and related assets must remain secure within the college’s administrative framework. He expressed concern that the college land should not be diverted for other purposes during the process. He urged the municipal administration to make public the proposal prepared for provincialisation, its complete outline, and the future plan.

The former MLA demanded that the municipal administration release a blueprint and a white paper regarding the matter. He stated that the public needs clarity on the plans concerning the college’s land, buildings, teachers, staff, curriculum, financial arrangements, and student interests post-provincialisation. He added that making this information public would dispel doubts in people’s minds and clarify the situation regarding the college’s future.

Gunsola also objected to potential plans to utilise MPG College land for other purposes. He noted that there is talk of constructing a Tehsil office on the college land, which is inappropriate. He argued that, if the college is to be upgraded into a university in the future, having sufficient land is absolutely essential. He warned that, if the land belonging to MG College is used for any other purpose—thereby jeopardising the college’s future or the proposal to upgrade it into a university—it would not be accepted.

Gunsola stated that it is essential to preserve the land of MPG College, keeping in mind the potential to develop it into a university in the future. If the college land were allocated for use by another department or institution, the availability of land required for the university could be compromised. He emphasised the need for a long-term plan to strengthen this historic college in Mussoorie. Whether the institution undergoes provincialisation or is transformed into a university, the priority must always be to provide students with quality education, adequate teaching staff, modern amenities, and a secure academic future. The former MLA urged the municipal administration to maintain transparency regarding the entire matter and to clarify the situation to the public concerning the college’s assets and future.