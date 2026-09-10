Mussoorie’s Bina Bhardwaj has forged new paths in Education

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 6 Sep: While Mussoorie has gifted the nation with many talents, there are some who have carved a niche for themselves beyond borders through their talent and dedication to education. One such personality is Bina Bhardwaj, who dedicated nearly five decades of her life to the field of education. Her teaching journey began in Mussoorie and extended from India to Nigeria, Bangkok, and Manila. Serving as a teacher, mentor, senior education officer, and principal, she not only taught thousands of students but also inspired them to become better human beings and responsible global citizens.

Bina Bhardwaj has often stated that, for her, education was never merely a job. She believes, “Education is not a profession, but a responsibility to shape future generations.” This philosophy defined her entire career in education.



Born in Mussoorie, Bina Bhardwaj received her early education at St Mary’s, Meerut, and Wynberg-Allen School, Mussoorie. Her interest in education grew steadily, leading her to earn Master’s degrees in English, Political Science, and History, alongside a BEd qualification. Her longest tenure in the teaching profession was at Mussoorie’s prestigious Waverley Convent School. She served for nearly 27 years at this institution—one of India’s oldest schools for girls—a period that provided a solid foundation for her pedagogical approach.

Reflecting on her time at Waverley, Bhardwaj notes that the school’s environment emphasised discipline, self-confidence, leadership qualities, and human values alongside academics. She also learned a great deal from her colleagues and senior teachers. Among her peers was a teacher named Miss Wallace, who had a connection to the famous author Ruskin Bond dating back to his days at the Sanawar School.

After 27 years of dedicated service in India, Bina Bhardwaj decided to work in the field of education at an international level. Her journey took her to WTC Azare in Bauchi State, Nigeria, where she served as a Senior Education Officer for four years. Subsequently, she worked as a Senior School Coordinator at the Modern International School in Bangkok for another four years. Working abroad gave her the opportunity to gain a close understanding of the educational systems, cultures, and student needs of different countries. Her next stop was Manila, the capital of the Philippines, where she served as the Principal of Mahatma Gandhi International School for two years.

One of the most memorable moments of Bina Bhardwaj’s international career was the meeting on 6 February 2006, when she had the opportunity to meet the then-President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, in Manila. She described the meeting not merely as a formal occasion, but as an experience that further strengthened her conviction regarding education and nation-building. Dr Kalam’s personality and his vision for the youth continue to inspire her to this day.

After gaining international experience, Bina Bhardwaj returned to India and took on the role of Founding Principal at Vidya Global School in Meerut. She led the school for nearly four years, striving to integrate international educational systems with the Indian context. During her tenure, the school promoted international-standard educational practices, including the IB Primary Years Programme. Her focus was not merely on completing the curriculum but on fostering the students’ abilities to think critically, ask questions, lead, and find solutions to problems.

A notable aspect of Bina Bhardwaj’s teaching career was that her students came from families representing diverse sectors of the country and society. Her notable students included Chitra Narayanan (daughter of the President of India), Raka Sinha (daughter of former Union Minister Tarkeshwari Sinha), the late Gurumata Savinder Anand, Gurpreet and Sarupinder Dhillon (daughters of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal), and Vishuprit Nirankari (niece of Baba Hardev Singh). Additionally, Gagandeep Barnala—grandson of Surjit Singh Barnala, a former Chief Minister of Punjab and the first Governor of Uttarakhand—was among her students. More significant to her than these names was the fact that her students are today carving out their own identities in various walks of life. She believes that the greatest reward for a teacher is seeing their students grow into good human beings and responsible citizens.

Beena Bhardwaj’s engagement was not limited to academics alone; her students also included talented individuals who excelled in sports and other activities. Her teaching career was also associated with a talent that distinguished themselves as a national artistic and pair skating champion in competitions held in Mussoorie between 1968 and 1971.

Another fascinating aspect of Bina Bhardwaj’s personality is that she cleared the Civil Services (Central Services) examination but ultimately decided to dedicate her life to the field of education rather than joining the administrative service. For her, serving society and the country through education was paramount. Perhaps this is why she chose the classroom and the school as her sphere of work, rather than the prospects of an administrative position.

Her contributions to the field of education have been acclaimed on the international stage on numerous occasions. Bina Bhardwaj received letters of appreciation from ambassadors of various countries for her educational leadership and services. Her journey illustrates how a teacher from a small hill town like Mussoorie carved a niche for herself in the international educational landscape through her knowledge, experience, and dedication.

Bina Bhardwaj states that the nature of education is changing rapidly today. While technology and modern resources have made learning easier, the role of the teacher has become more crucial than ever. She believes that children should not be groomed merely to secure good grades; the true objective of education should be to mold them into self-reliant, sensitive, disciplined, creative, and responsible citizens. In her words, a teacher does not merely write a single chapter in a student’s life but often determines the direction of their entire future. This is why she dedicated her life to preparing future generations through education.

Bina Bhardwaj’s journey, which began in the streets of Mussoorie, has now reached the international educational arena. For her, far more important than a list of achievements are the thousands of students to whom she showed the path to knowledge, self-confidence, and a better future.