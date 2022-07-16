Hundreds of Cong, BSP workers join BJP in Dhami’s presence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jul: At a special function organised at the BJP State Headquarters here, today, hundreds of BSP and Congress joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and BJP State President Madan Kaushik. Most of those who joined the BJP today are from Haridwar district. Among these include 2 Congress leaders and 1 BSP leader who had contested the recent assembly polls in the state.

BJP sources claim that this development will boost the party’s chances in the upcoming Panchayat polls in district Haridwar.

On this occasion, BJP State President Madan Kaushik said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the largest political organisation in the world. People from all parties were joining the BJP after being impressed with its policies and performance at the state and Central level. He claimed that the BJP Government always tries hard to live up to the expectations of the people and participate in moments of their happiness and sorrow.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami observed that BJP is quite different from other parties as it believes that politics is just a means for the party to serve the people and the country. It has implemented policies for the development of the common person and it believes in everyone’s trust and everyone’s development. Its commitment to the people and the country has established it as the world’s largest political party. People are deeply impressed with the work style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his commitment to the nation. Welcoming the people who joined the BJP today, the CM urged them to integrate with the ideology of the party and mobilise people’s support for mission 2024, and to further strengthen the party in their respective areas.

Chief Minister Dhami added that the BJP government had taken the initiative to make the state an ideal one and to reach out to the last person standing in the queue.

In his address on this occasion, Lok Sabha MP from Haridwar Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that it was the result of the efforts of the people that those who contested the elections against the BJP in recently concluded assembly elections are now joining the party. Nishank said the people support the party that cares for them and is committed to fulfilling its promises.

Among those who joined the party today included Subhash Chaudhary from Congress, who was its State Vice President, Satish Kumar, former state general secretary of Congress, Mohammad Yunus, former state secretary, Congress, Yogesh Kumar, state secretary, BSP, Virendra Singh of BSP, and Mahavir Singh, former district president, BSP.

State General Secretary Rajendra Bhandari, Kuldeep Kumar, BJP State Office Secretary Kaustubh Anand Joshi, State Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chouhan, Spokesperson Vinod Suyal and a large number of other leaders were present on the occasion.