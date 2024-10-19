IB Director seeks greater cooperation from U’khand Police on security issues

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Oct: An important meeting was held in Dehradun between Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka and Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar in Dehradun. Deka was on state tour today and held a meeting with senior police officers of Uttarakhand Police here. The meeting was held at the State Police Officers Mess at Kishanpur here today.

A grand welcome was accorded to Director Intelligence Bureau ( IB )Tapan Kumar Deka by DGP Abhinav Kumar on his arrival in Dehradun. During this visit, there was a detailed discussion between the two top officials regarding the internal security of the state and regarding strengthening of the intelligence system. Emphasis was laid on increasing mutual cooperation and coordination to maintain the security of the state at the highest level.

In this meeting, important discussions were also held on the emerging security challenges in the state, various aspects of internal security , and on ways to improve coordination between intelligence agencies. Concrete steps were resolved to make the security system of the state more effective in the future. This meeting was not only important from the point of view of the security of the state, but it also gave a new direction to mutual cooperation and coordination between Uttarakhand Police and intelligence agencies.