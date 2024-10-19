UPES takes big leap in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Oct: UPES, a multidisciplinary university, has achieved a significant milestone in its journey toward academic excellence and global recognition. In the recently released Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, UPES now ranks in the prestigious bracket of the world’s top 501-600 universities, and among the top 8 institutions in India. Compared to last year, this marks an extraordinary leap of over 300 ranks for UPES.

Overall, as a part of the top 8 universities in India, UPES joins the league of some of the country’s most renowned institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Delhi University (DU).

UPES’s remarkable rise in rankings is driven by its strong focus on research, innovation, global collaboration, and holistic student development. The university’s research output has grown significantly with 45 faculty members ranked among the world’s top 2% researchers in a Stanford University study. Its ‘Runway Incubator’ has fostered successful start-ups, reflecting a culture of entrepreneurship. Global partnerships with institutions such as the University of California, Berkeley, University of Edinburgh and many more, have expanded learning opportunities, while initiatives like the Himalayan Innovation Lab and Srijan Social Internships demonstrate UPES’s commitment to social impact and sustainability. Additionally, the university’s focus on holistic student development and industry linkages has ensured outstanding student outcomes.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr Ram K Sharma, Vice Chancellor of UPES, said, “This outstanding leap in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our faculty, students, and staff. It highlights our vision of becoming a globally-recognised institution that nurtures talent, cultivates innovation, and contributes meaningfully to society. We remain committed to achieving even greater heights and continue to push the boundaries of research and academic excellence.”

With this momentum, UPES continues to work toward its vision of becoming a transformative ‘University of Tomorrow’, building academic leadership and creating a lasting impact on society.

This focus has not only enhanced the university’s academic reputation but also contributed to our significant rise in rankings such as the NIRF 2024 and QS World University Rankings 2025. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, UPES has been ranked 46 among universities, with a rank of 28 in Law, 41 in Management, and a rank of 42 in Engineering. In addition to this, the university has been ranked No. 1 private university in academic reputation in India by the QS World University Rankings 2025.