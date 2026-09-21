IIT Roorkee Convocation 2026 celebrates Excellence in Advanced Learning

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 20 Sep: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) concluded its Convocation 2026 today with the conferment of degrees upon postgraduate and doctoral students, celebrating advanced learning, research, innovation and academic excellence.

The second day of the two-day Convocation saw 1,424 students receive their degrees, comprising 903 postgraduate degrees, 518 Ph.D./Ph.D. Dual Degrees and 3 MS by Research degrees.

The ceremony was graced by Harshavardhan Chitale, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, as the Chief Guest. Dr Kapil Garg, Founder & Managing Director, Oilmax Energy Pvt Ltd, and Managing Director, Asian Energy Services Ltd, was the Guest of Honour.

A major highlight of Convocation 2026 was the conferment of 518 Ph.D. degrees, the highest-ever number of Ph.D. degrees awarded by IIT Roorkee. This reflects the Institute’s growing emphasis on advanced research and its contribution to knowledge creation and innovation.

The Institute also awarded the MS by Research degree for the first time to students exiting the doctoral programme under the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The 903 postgraduate degree recipients included students from M.Arch, M.Tech, M.Sc., M.U.R.P., M.B.A., PG Diploma, EMBA and M.Des programmes. The official degree details record 702 male and 201 female postgraduate recipients, while the Ph.D. category comprises 346 male and 172 female recipients.

The graduating class included Postgraduate students – 906; Master of Architecture – 12; Master of Technology – 579; Master of Science – 174l; Master of Urban and Rural Planning – 11; Master of Business Administration (MBA) – 77; Executive MBA – 29; Master of Design – 19; PG Diploma – 2;

M.S. by Research – 3; Doctoral students – 518; Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) – 518; Total – 1,424.

The second day of the Convocation placed the spotlight on the Institute’s postgraduate education and research ecosystem. The graduating scholars represent advanced academic training and research across diverse disciplines, reflecting IIT Roorkee’s commitment to addressing complex technological and societal challenges.

The ceremony included the presentation of Institute-level awards and medals, addresses by the distinguished guests, conferment of postgraduate and doctoral degrees, the graduates’ oath and presentation of medals and prizes.

Speaking about Day 2 of Convocation 2026 Day 2, Advocate Harish Salve, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, said, “The postgraduate and doctoral graduates being celebrated today represent the spirit of advanced learning, inquiry and research that is central to the mission of IIT Roorkee. The pursuit of knowledge does not end with the award of a degree; rather, it opens the door to new questions, new possibilities and greater responsibilities. As these graduates and scholars move forward into academia, research, industry and other fields, I am confident that they will contribute to innovation and to the advancement of society. I congratulate all the graduating students and scholars and wish them success in their future endeavours.”

Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “The second day of the Convocation celebrates the achievements of our postgraduate students and doctoral scholars, whose academic and research journeys represent the pursuit of deeper knowledge and the creation of new possibilities. A total of 1424 will be receiving degrees. The award of 518 Ph.D. degrees, out of which 172 are women is the highest number in the history of IIT Roorkee, is a significant achievement and reflects the strength and breadth of our research ecosystem. We are also pleased to confer the MS by Research degree for the first time under the provisions of the National Education Policy. I am confident that our graduates and scholars will continue to advance knowledge, drive innovation and contribute to solving some of the most pressing challenges facing society and the nation.”

During the day 2 of Convocation 2026, a total of 71 awards including 33 medals were presented to postgraduate and doctoral students. Of these 4 awards and 19 medals were instituted by the Institute whereas 34 awards and 14 medals were sponsored by donors.

Institute Level Awards and Medal Winners were Brijenda and Saroj Singh,

Lalawmpuia, Sahil Gupta, Shrestha Dutta Choudhary, Dr Sushil Sharma, Shivani Choudhary, Ghieth AI Warah,

Adrija Ghosh, Shaila Mir, Soumyadeep Basak, Vidyasagar Tummakuri.

Harshavardhan Chitale, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “It is a privilege to be part of IIT Roorkee’s Convocation and to celebrate the achievements of its graduating students. The world of technology and industry is evolving rapidly, creating both new opportunities and complex challenges. The ability to learn continuously, innovate and translate knowledge into meaningful solutions will be critical for the next generation of professionals and researchers. IIT Roorkee has a rich legacy of nurturing talent and fostering innovation, and I am confident that its graduates will make significant contributions across industry, academia, entrepreneurship and society. I congratulate all the graduating students and wish them a fulfilling and successful journey ahead.”

Dr Kapil Garg, Founder & Managing Director, Oilmax Energy Pvt Ltd, and Managing Director, Asian Energy Services Ltd, said, “I am honoured to be part of the Convocation of IIT Roorkee and to celebrate the accomplishments of its postgraduate students and doctoral scholars. Advanced education and research have a vital role to play in creating solutions for the challenges facing industry and society. The journey of research requires curiosity, perseverance and the courage to explore new ideas, and these qualities will serve our graduates well in the years ahead. I congratulate all the graduating students and scholars and encourage them to continue pursuing knowledge, innovation and excellence while creating meaningful impact in their respective fields.”

Prof Praveen Kumar, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “The achievements of our postgraduate and doctoral graduates reflect the depth of academic and research opportunities at IIT Roorkee. The record number of Ph.D. degrees awarded this year is a significant milestone for the Institute. I congratulate all the graduating students and wish them continued success as they carry forward their knowledge and contribute to society through research, innovation and professional excellence.”

Prof NK Navani, Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Roorkee, said, “The Convocation is a celebration of the dedication, perseverance and intellectual growth of our students. I congratulate all the graduating students on this significant milestone and wish them success in their future endeavours. I am confident that they will carry forward the values of IIT Roorkee and contribute meaningfully to society.”